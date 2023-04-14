INDIA

Man arrested in Delhi for stabbing shopkeeper

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a shopkeeper following a quarrel between the two in the national capital’s Shahdara area, the police said on Friday.

The arrested individual has been identified as Anil Kumar, a resident of Shanti Mohalla.

A police officer said that the knife used in the commission of crime has been recovered from his possession.

On Tuesday, an FIR was registered under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Krishna Nagar police station on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim, Shokeen — a resident of Gandhi Nagar.

Shokeen mentioned in the complaint that on Tuesday, at around 8.30 p.m., a person, who was drunk, had come to his shop to buy cigarettes.

A quarrel took place between them, and the accused went away. After five minutes, he again came back and stabbed Shokeen with a knife.

“The accused was apprehended from Loni near Ghaziabad on the basis of call details record, CCTV footage and through extensive human intelligence,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

