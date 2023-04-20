INDIA

Man arrested in Delhi’s East Azad Nagar for offering lift and robbing people

NewsWire
0
0

A notorious robber, who used to offer lift and then rob people of their money, was arrested from Delhi’s East Azad Nagar area, a police official said on Thursday.

Identified as Gautam Diwakar (40), a resident of Shahdara area, the accused was also declared proclaimed offender in two cases and was absconding to evade his arrest.

Diwakar was also found previously involved in five criminal cases registered across the city.

According to police, on January 6, when the complainant was waiting for a bus at GPO bus stop, Kashmere Gate, Diwakar along with his accomplice Pankaj and Sajan offered a ride to him.

“They assured him to drop at Badarpur in their Wagon-R car. The complainant accepted the ride and when they covered a certain distance, all the three accused robbed him of Rs 75,000,” said Ravindra Singh Yadav, the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch).

During investigation, police received information about Diwakar, presently residing somewhere in East Azad Nagar in Shahdara area.

“A trap was laid and Diwakar was apprehended. He is a drug addict and works as a labourer to load/unload paper sheets in Shahdara. He came in contact with bad elements and started committing crime to earn easy money and fulfill his desires,” said the Special CP.

20230420-115603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cabinet nod to seven new ITBP battalions, construction of Shinkun La...

    IPL 2022: Amid Covid gloom, Ponting’s words fired us all up,...

    Karnataka High Court grants bail to woman accused of being Pakistani

    Eye on Assembly polls, Rahul gets ‘Linga deeksha’ at Lingayat Mutt...