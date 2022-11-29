INDIA

Man arrested in Greater Noida for raping minor

A 57-year-old man was arrested in Greater Noida for raping a nine-year-old girl.

The incident took place in the Eco Village 3 society on Sunday evening.

According to the police, the victim’s parents had gone to the market and left their daughter under the care of the accused, Dinesh Kumar Sharma who worked as an electrician in Gurugram with the child’s father.

The accused then took the minor from his home where his wife was present, to the society club on the pretext of playing with her and raped her.

The incident was captured in the club’s CCTV.

The accused threatened the victim due to which she kept mum but revealed the ordeal to her mother later that night.

The parents informed the police who registered a case and arrested Sharma.

