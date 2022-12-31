INDIA

Man arrested in Guj for repeatedly raping minor, impregnating her

NewsWire
0
0

Police in Gujarat’s Junagadh have arrested a man for repeatedly raping a minor and impregnating her.

Keshod Police Inspector D.B. Koli told IANS that the 55-year-old accused Karsan alias Babu Malmer was arrested on Friday evening and will be produced before a court on Saturday.

The incident came to light only on Thursday, when the 16-year-old victim complained of stomach ache and was taken to the hospital.

Koli said when the doctor diagnosed her, the victim was found to be pregnant and also gave birth to a baby girl.

In their criminal complaint with the Keshod Police station, the girl’s parents stated that the accused raped her for the first time some nine to 10 months ago and threatened to kill her and the family if she anyone about it.

Taking advantage of that, he then proceeded to rape her repeatedly.

Koli added that an investigation is currently underway and the accused will also undergo a medical examination.

20221231-111402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nitish didn’t even respond to my messages during poll campaign: Yashwant...

    Delhi Assembly Committee to visit cleanest cities to chart out plan...

    Three of a family injured in acid attack in Bihar’s Rohtas

    IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, elect to bowl first against...