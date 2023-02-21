A man has been arrested in Guwahati for allegedly raping a 13-year-old minor, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

The officer said that the victim’s father lodged a police complaint in the Jalukbari police station a few days ago, saying that Badal Das had raped his daughter.

The police immediately launched a manhunt to nab the accused, however, he had been evading arrest.

“We got information about his whereabouts on Monday evening and took him into custody,” the police officer added.

In 2021, Assam recorded the highest crime rate against women.

According to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the state’s crime rate against women was 154.3, which is almost thrice the national average of 56.5.

