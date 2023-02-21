INDIA

Man arrested in Guwahati for raping minor

NewsWire
0
0

A man has been arrested in Guwahati for allegedly raping a 13-year-old minor, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

The officer said that the victim’s father lodged a police complaint in the Jalukbari police station a few days ago, saying that Badal Das had raped his daughter.

The police immediately launched a manhunt to nab the accused, however, he had been evading arrest.

“We got information about his whereabouts on Monday evening and took him into custody,” the police officer added.

In 2021, Assam recorded the highest crime rate against women.

According to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the state’s crime rate against women was 154.3, which is almost thrice the national average of 56.5.

20230221-120404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BSF apprehends 2 Pak fishermen, seize 4 boats in Kutch

    Finally, are followers of Deng Xiaoping ready to challenge Xi Jinping?

    AAP MLAs pressured us for jobs in DTC: Employees to CBI

    ‘Oppn unity exists theoretically in UP’ says BJP, focuses on over...