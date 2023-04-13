INDIA

Man arrested in Hyderabad for waving Godse’s portrait at Ram Navami rally

Hyderabad police on Thursday arrested a man for displaying a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse Ram Navami procession in the city on March 30.

Chinta Hema Kumar, said to be a worker of BJP, was taken to Shahinayathgunj police station where a case was registered but he was later released.

He was served a notice under section 41 (A) of Criminal Procedure Code directing him to appear for questioning.

During the Ram Navami procession led by suspended BJP MLA T. Raja Singh in Hyderabad on March 30, one of the participants was seen carrying a portrait of Godse.

After scanning the CCTV footage, police identified the man waving the picture as Hema Kumar, a native of Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh and resident of Gachibowli area in the city. He is said to be an IT employee.

Police booked Kumar under Indian Penal Code sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (statements conducing public mischief).

There have been demands from various quarters for taking action against those who displayed the portrait of Gandhi’s assassin.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi had recently found fault with the police for not taking any action against those who displayed Godse’s portrait.

“Godse who killed Gandhi Ji is the first terrorist of India. Some people were roaming with his photo. Who were these people who were dancing with the photos of Godse? What kind of police is this which did not take any action against them,” Owaisi had asked.

Former Congress MP V. Hanumantha Rao too had lodged a complaint against those who openly displayed the photo of Godse in the rally.

