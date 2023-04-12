INDIA

Man arrested in J&K for killing son, injuring wife & daughter

NewsWire
0
0

A man in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly killing his son, and injuring his wife and daughter.

The accused has been identified as Kulbir Singh, a resident of Rakhi Sum village in Samba district.

He allegedly killed his son, Jatan Singh, and injured wife Poonam and daughter with a sharp-edged weapon, the police said.

“The accused has been arrested and his questioning has started after a case was registered against him,” a police officer said.

20230412-171401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    International indifference to spate of self-immolations in Tibet has exposed world...

    Depositors complain of fraud by B’luru co-operative bank officials

    JD-U, RJD oppose change in history syllabus

    IIT Madras 1st Indian institution to ride on IBM quantum network