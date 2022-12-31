INDIA

The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police has arrested a drug peddler along with narcotics valued at around Rs 5 crore, officials said on Saturday.

The arrested individual has been identified as Prashanta Sarkar, 26, a resident of Santipur in Nadia district of West Bengal.

STF sources said that on the basis of inputs, their sleuths raided a place near Sealdah station road late Friday night and nabbed Sarkar along with 1.16 kg of high-quality narcotics whose market value would be to the tune of Rs 5 crore.

He has been booked under various sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. In all probability, he came to Kolkata with the huge consignment of narcotics for supply at different year-end private parties.

The STF is currently questioning the arrested persons to know about his associates in the racket.

“We are also trying to trace his prospective clients whom he was supposed to supply the consignment that he brought along with him,” a police officer said.

