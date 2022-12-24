INDIA

Man arrested in K’taka for sexually assaulting school girl

A man has been arrested in Karnataka’s Koppal district in connection with the sexual assault of a class 8 student, police said on Saturday, adding that the victim is also suspected to have been gang raped.

According to the police, the incident came to light after the girl’s parents observed changes in her body. Further medical tests revealed that she is currently six-months pregnant.

The police said that the girl had not shared any detail about the incident fearing backlash from family members and social stigma.

Sources have said that the victim is yet to share details of the incident as she is under mental trauma.

The police are working on the clues given by the victim to her parents.

More details are yet to emerge in the case.

