SOUTH ASIA

Man arrested in Lahore for ‘malicious campaign’ against Bushra Bibi

By NewsWire
The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) cyber crime wing has arrested a man in Lahore in connection with running a ‘malicious campaign’ against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi on social media, Dawn news reported.

An FIA official said Sabir Mahmood was arrested in Model Town in Lahore on Monday for allegedly running a “propaganda campaign”, adding that “more arrests are expected in this matter”.

Earlier, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib called out “certain quarters” for pushing “fake stories” about the Bishra Bibi and asked them to stay away from cheap tactics such as dragging an apolitical woman into politics.

A close aide of the Prime Minister warned on Sunday that the government was going to move court against the journalist who issued “insulting and fabricated” statements against the First Lady, the Daily Pakistan reported.

Special Assistant to thePrime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said “strict legal action will be taken against those who spread false news about the First Lady”, the report said.

A journalist had claimed a day ago that Bushra Bibi had “got into a fight with Prime Minister Imran Khan” and left Bani Gala for Lahore where she would be staying at her friend Farah Khan’s house, the report said.

The journalist’s statement spread on social media like a wildfire and was widely shared in WhatsApp groups.

