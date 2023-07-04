A man has been arrested in Lucknow for allegedly chasing a woman for 1.5 km in broad daylight.

The 27-year-old accused, identified as Sadman Abdul, also assaulted the woman in full public view.

The incident, which took place on June 26, came to light only after a video went viral on social media.

In the purported video, the accused can be heard hurling abuses.

According to Anjani Kumar Mishra, SHO, Saadatganj police station, Sadman has been arrested after the woman lodged an FIR against him.

The complainant told the police that she had gone to visit the Balaji temple in Saadatganj, along with her elder brother on a scooter, when the accused approached her and then started tailing the two-wheeler.

The accused then overtook the scooter and hurled abuses at her.

When she tried to resist, the accused slapped her and even banged her head on a helmet a few times.

