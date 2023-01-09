A 27-year-old man from Munger district in Bihar has been arrested for allegedly appearing and posing as a candidate for SSC CHSL Skill test exam.

The man has been identified as Mukesh Kumar and had come to appear in the examination held online at a centre in Lucknow in place of Vikash Kumar Nirala.

The venue director discovered that the person arriving to take the exam was different from the one in the admit card at the entrance.

The person called the police after realising something was amiss, and the accused was taken into custody.

Kumar has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 419,420,467,471, and 120B.

A similar case has also been registered against Vikash Kumar Nirala.

