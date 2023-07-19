INDIA

Man arrested in Lucknow for injuring 3 kids with his car

The Lucknow police have arrested a man for allegedly injuring three children with his while they were playing outside their house in the city’s Malihabad area.

The man, identified as Govind Yadav, was earlier accused of attempt to murder and abusing and threatening in the case.

DCP, West, Rahul Raj said on Wednesday that Yadav was accused of hitting three children, aged between 4 and 8 years, by his car.

“Virendra Kumar, father of the children, had also accused Govind of using abusive language and threatening when an explanation was sought from him,” he said.

He said the case investigator did not find IPC 307 of attempted murder applicable against the accused.

“The investigator scanned the CCTV footage and also recorded the statement of eyewitnesses present at the scene at the time of the accident. Govind did not intend to kill the children by running his car over them. Instead, it seems that he lost control after hitting one of them and then the uncontrolled car hit other children present there,” the police claimed.

