Man arrested in theft case dies in police custody

A man arrested in connection with a theft case died in police custody in Hyderabad on Tuesday night.

Chiranjeevi, who was picked up by police from his house on Tuesday evening, died a few hours later under suspicious circumstances.

While the police claimed that he developed fits and succumbed at Gandhi Hospital, his family members alleged that he died due to torture by police.

Chiranjeevi, said to be an auto-rickshaw driver, was picked up from his house in Singareni Colony Secunderabad and was reportedly taken to Tukaram Gate Police Station.

One of the family members said some policemen came to the house and took him away saying he will be questioned in connection with a theft case. He alleged that policemen did not reveal the name of the police station where he was being taken.

Around 10.30 p.m., police informed the family of Chiranjeevi that he collapsed due to fits and died while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital. The family, however, alleged that he was subjected to torture which led to his death.

One of the relatives said the body bore injury marks on head, face and limbs, which show that he was tortured in police custody.

The deceased’s family demanded justice.

20230426-133004

