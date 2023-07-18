INDIA

Man arrested in UP for religious conversion

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district have arrested a man for allegedly converting poor people to Christianity.

Police said the accused Bajrang Ram, originally hailing from Mohanlalganj in Lucknow, had been living in a makeshift house at the Mangalpur railway crossing along with his family for the last one year.

Loni Katra SHO Ajay Tripathi said an FIR was lodged on the complaint of Vijay Hindustani and Om Prakash Singh, on Monday, who spotted Bajrang organising a prayer meet to convert poor people.

They then informed UP 112 emergency number.

“Allegations are that Bajrang used to search for poor people first to provide them with food and clothes and then lure them to convert to Christianity. Locals claimed that more than 20 people have been forcefully converted to Christianity by Bajrang,” said Tripathi citing the FIR.

He said Bajrang has been taken into police custody remand for further questioning.

