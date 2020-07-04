Man arrested near Canadian governor general residence facing charges

Ottawa, July 4 (IANS) An armed man who was arrested on the grounds of Canadian Governor General Julie Payette’s residence is facing multiple charges, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said.

“As soon as the RCMP is in a position to do so, we will release the details of these charges,” Xinhua news agency quoted RCMP Deputy Commissioner Mike Duheme as saying on Friday.

The armed man identified as Corey Hurren had several weapons with him as he breached the front pedestrian gates of the residence.

Hurren is a ranger with the Canadian Armed Forces from Manitoba.

Hurren was arrested on Thursday morning after he bypassed a gate of the residence court, damaging the front-end of his pickup truck and initiating the vehicle’s airbags.

Police deployed police robots and sniffer dogs to the area to search Hurren’s black four-door Dodge Ram truck.

CCTV images show garbage bags, large boxes and an orange cooler under analysis.

As a precaution, the RCMP sent its chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive team to search and secure the suspect’s vehicle.

Payette was not at her residence during the incident, nor were Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family who are staying in the same area.

Trudeau responded to the incident during a COVID-19 press briefing Friday.

“This was something that nobody wants to hear, but I want to thank the extraordinary members of the police services and the RCMP who did their job and nobody was hurt, nobody was injured.”

