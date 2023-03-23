INDIA

Man arrested on charges of killing teenager in Assam

NewsWire
0
0

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on the charges of killing a teenager after an altercation over playing video game on his mobile in Assam’s Cachar district, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Monday when the accused, Dipak Nath, asked the teenager to stop playing video games as examinations were nearing.

However, Manmohan Nath, the deceased’s father, claimed: “My son went to Dipak Nath’s residence while I was away, and following a verbal altercation, he took my child to a field, beat him, and left him there. As I rushed my son to hospital, the doctors pronounced him dead.”

Although the brawl appeared to have begun over a mobile video game, Cachar district superintendent of police Numal Mahato indicated there may have been other factors at play.

“After visiting the victim’s house, it appears that there was no family conflict. Before making a judgement, we will learn more during the interrogation of the main suspect, who has already been apprehended,” he said.

Based on complaint of Mahendra Nath, the Police arrested Dipak Nath on Wednesday evening.

The local police claimed that a different aspect was also discovered during the primary investigation.

“It has been reported that the child attempted to hang himself in a restroom after the spat with accused Dipak Nath and the latter slapped the boy a few times. The family members found the teenager unconscious. The boy was rushed to Silchar Medical College, where the doctors declared him dead,” another police officer said.

20230323-170003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Armaan Malik, Shweta Mohan lend voice to ‘Madhur Kal Tu’ from...

    Christian population has come down in K’taka: Ex-Minister

    President for using technology as instrument of social justice

    ‘Espoused divisive politics’: Centre opposes plea by Teesta’s NGO against conversion...