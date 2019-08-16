Man asks Mahindra for SUV, gets definition of ‘chutzpah’

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra responded to a man on Twitter, who had asked him for an SUV as a birthday gift, with the definition of the word ‘chutzpah’.

“Sir.. Big fan of yours. Can you gift me a Mahindra Thar on my bday…,” the man had posted.

In response, Mahindra tweeted: “Word lesson of the day: ‘CHUTZPAH – noun : extreme self-confidence or audacity (usually used approvingly)’. Love him or hate him, you have to admire Vipul’s chutzpah. Full marks for chutzpah, Vipul, but unfortunately I can’t say yes. Mera dhandha bund ho jayega!”

–IANS

kr