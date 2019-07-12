Man assaulted by two PAC constables in Greater Noida

Greater Noida, July 18 (IANS) A man was allegedly assaulted by two constables of the Uttar Pradesh Police Armed Constabulary (PAC) unit in Greater Noida, the police said on Thursday.

A video of the incident went viral, in which two constables were seen punching and dragging the man.

Police said that incident took place in Ecotech village-3 area after the bike on which the victim was traveling collided with the PAC constables’ motorcycle.

“Following the accident, an altercation broke out between them and within minutes, the two started punching and dragging the man.

The accused have been identified as Umesh Jadaon and Alok Kumar, both from the 49th Batallion of the PAC, looking after security at the Noida-Greater Noida Metro, said a senior police officer.

A case under section 323 and 504 of the IPC has been registered and information about the same has been conveyed to the commandant for a departmental inquiry.

–IANS

adv/prs