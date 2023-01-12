Mehsana police have booked a man and his friend for acid attack on the former’s wife, police said on Thursday here.

The woman has suffered injuries on her right hand and thigh and was admitted to a hospital.

According to a complaint filed by Saraswatiben Gujjar (30) with the Kadi police station, she got married to Mukesh Gujjar 11 years ago, who lives with his parents in Vadodara. The two have a 5-year-old son. Since the last few years she has been living at her parental home and has filed for divorce and alimony before the Kadi family court.

On Wednesday, after a hearing in the court, Mukesh Gujjar and his advocate approached the complainant for an out of court settlement, which did not work out. After which, when she along with her brother were returning home, on the highway Gujjar stopped them and poured acid on Saraswatiben. Her brother also received burn injuries.

The passersby and street vendors rushed to their help. Both were taken to a hospital.

The Kadi police have booked Mukesh Gujjar and his friend for the acid attack and are on their lookout.

