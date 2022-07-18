A 30-year-old woman was injured in Delhi after her husband attacked her with a knife, an official said on Monday. The injured woman has been admitted to the hospital where her condition is said to be stable.

The police are trying to trace the location of the accused, who has been identified as Gajan Barman.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast), Esha Pandey, said that a PCR call was received at the Govindpuri police station in south Delhi on Sunday in which the caller said that a woman was injured after her husband attacked her with a knife.

The police took the injured woman, who has been identified as Saraswati Barman, to the AIIMS trauma centre.

According to the police, Gajan Barman used to ill-treat his step-daughter and due to this reason, the couple used to quarrel a lot.

On Sunday, the accused stabbed Saraswati on the neck before fleeing from the spot.

Based on the statement of their 15-year-old daughter, an FIR under Section 307 (attempt to murder) has been registered against Gajan Barman.

