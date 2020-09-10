Man attempts self-immolation near Telangana Assembly

Hyderabad, Sep 11 (IANS) A man set himself ablaze near the Telangana State Legislative Assembly on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred in front of Ravindra Bharathi when the session was on.

The 54-year-old created a flutter by dousing himself with petrol he carried in a bottle and setting himself afire. He was raising the ‘Jai Telangana’ slogan.

Alert policemen deployed as part of the security arrangements for the ongoing session doused the fire.

The man, identified as Narlakanti Nagulu, a security guard at a building in the city, sustained 25 per cent burns. He was rushed to Osmania General Hospital, where he was stated to be out of danger.

According to police, Nagulu is addicted to alcohol. The reason for his extreme step is under investigation, a police officer said.

–IANS

ms/pgh