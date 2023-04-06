INDIALIFESTYLE

Man attempts suicide after killing girlfriend in Ghaziabad

A man shot his girlfriend dead at her home and then attempted suicide in Ghaziabad’s Nandgram police station area on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Deepmala Yadav.

The neighbours reached the spot upon hearing the gunshot and found Deepmala lying dead and foam coming out of the accused’s mouth.

They informed the police, who admitted both Deepmala and the accused to the hospital. While Deepmala was declared brought dead, the accused was admitted in a critical condition.

The incident took place at around 8:30 a.m. when the deceased’s parents had gone to the temple on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and she was alone at home.

The 26-year-old accused, Rahul Chowdary entered the victim’s house through a backdoor and shot her with a pistol.

The accused is a resident of Salempur village of Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district.

Nandgram ACP Ravi Kumar Singh stated that the accused is undergoing treatment in police custody and will be questioned when his condition stabilises.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased’s maternal uncle lives in the same village as the accused.

Deepmala befriended the accused during frequent visits to her uncle’s house.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

