Man attempts to hang self after killing wife, booked in UP’s Pilibhit

A 26-year-old man and his two family members have been booked for allegedly hanging his wife to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district, police said.

The body of the woman, identified as Sukhrani, 23, was recovered from her husband’s house in Babura village coming under the Bilsanda police station on Wednesday and sent for autopsy.

Following this, the husband, identified as Shyam Lal, 26, attempted to commit suicide by hanging himself from a tree near his residence but was rescued in time by the locals.

According to the police, he was taken to Bilsanda block headquarters-based community health centre (CHC) for medical treatment.

“Later, he was referred to the district government hospital as he had sustained severe spinal injury,” said Manish Raj Sharma, the medical officer in-charge of the CHC.

Meanwhile, the woman’s father, Ram Charan, of Diyona village alleged in a written complaint to the police that his son-in-law and his family members killed his daughter for the sake of Rs 50,000 they were demanding in cash as an additional dowry.

His daughter and Shyam Lal got married two months ago, he said.

Station House Officer, Surendra Singh, said, “Shyam Lal, along with his father Ganga Ram and elder brother’s wife Preeti Devi have been booked under IPC section 304 B (committing dowry death), 498 A (subjecting a woman to cruelty by husband or his family members) and the appropriate section of the Dowry Prohibition Act.”

“While Shyam Lal is undergoing treatment, the other two accused are still absconding. The police will arrest them soon,” said Satish Chandra Shukla, Bisalpur Circle Officer.

2023071238296

