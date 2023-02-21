INDIA

Man awarded seven-year jail term from spreading ISIS ideology

NewsWire
0
0

A special NIA court in Jaipur on Tuesday awarded seven-year rigorous imprisonment to a man who was convicted for promoting the ideology of the Islamic State.

The court awarded jail term to Mohammed Sirajuddin alias Siraj under Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 13, 38 and 39 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Siraj is a resident of Gulbarga in Karnataka, and the case against him was registered in Jaipur.

The NIA said that the case pertains to promotion of the ideology of ISIS, a proscribed terror organisation, and inciting others on social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp and Telegram, to join ISIS for carrying out terror activities in India.

“During investigations, the accused was found inciting the youth to carry out acts of violence and terror. He was using online chats and messages to advocate and spread the ideology of the Islamic State in various parts of the world. He also arranged and assisted in organising online discussions and meetings among active ISIS operatives to plan and execute acts of violence and terrorism,” the NIA said.

The court found that the NIA was successful in proving its case and awarded jail term to the accused.

20230221-220405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Apple makes iPhone 14 series more climate-friendly with recycled elements

    12 more Delhi medicine shops shut for flouting Covid drug norms

    Kerala minister unfurls Tricolour upside down during Republic Day program in...

    UPI payments failed on NY Eve, shoppers hassled