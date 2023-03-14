A man was allegedly thrashed by Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) councillor Nikhil Chaprana and others in south Delhi’s Jaitpur area, a police official said on Tuesday, adding that a case has been registered.

The victim was identified as Dheeraj Kumar, 24, a resident of Jaitpur.

In his complaint, Kumar claimed that he was assaulted after he live streamed a video about a sick cow and alleged that Chaprana, of the AAP, is not taking any action.

“A person associated with Chaprana took me to the councillor’s office for helping me in registering a complaint in regard to the sick cow.. where I was allegedly beaten up by Chaprana and four others,” he stated in his complaint.

Kumar further alleged that the accused also took Rs 23,000 from him and they also made a video where the complainant was forced to speak against Mohit Chokan.

A senior police official said that Kumar managed to escape from the spot and informed police.

“A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and police are investigating the allegations made by the complainant,” said the official.

20230314-191003