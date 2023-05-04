INDIA

Man beaten to death by lover’s family in Jharkhand

A 25-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by the family members of a girl he had gone to meet in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, police said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night when Soma Chatar alias Batey had gone to visit his lover’s house in the Hatgamarhia police station area. When they were meeting secretly in a room, the girl’s family members got to know about it and thrashed Soma badly in a fit of rage. They threw him 300 metres away from home.

On Wednesday morning, several locals saw Soma lying in the field in an injured state and informed his family members who reached the spot and brought him home.

Soma died a few hours after he was brought home. His family members and several locals reportedly tried to hush up the matter by not informing the police about Soma’s death and preparations were also made to bury his body. However, acting on a tip-off, the Hatgamharia police reached the spot and sent Soma’s body to the Sadar hospital, Chaibasa for post-mortem.

After the news of the incident spread, Soma’s mother Jema lodged an FIR against the girl’s father and brother at the Hatgamharia police station.

Jema told the police that she had no information about his son Soma leaving the house on Tuesday.

Hatgamharia Station in-charge Baleshwar Orav said Jema has accused the girl’s family members for his son’s murder. At present, a case of murder has been registered against three people.

The accused will be arrested soon, he added.

