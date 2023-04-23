INDIA

Man beaten to death in Delhi’s Shadipur; 2 held (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

A 39-year-old man has been beaten to death by two persons in Delhi’s Shadipur area in an incident of road rage, the police said on Sunday.

The accused individuals — identified as Manish Kumar, 19, and Lalchand a.k.a. Pramod, 20, have been arrested.

The incident took place on Saturday. The police received a call about the incident at around 11.30 p.m.

The caller said that a man with injuries was lying on the street.

“Manish and Lalchand were moving in a cab. The deceased, who was moving on his scooty, was on the road. All three had first argument over giving a passage, which led to a scuffle between them. Thereafter, the accused pushed him off his scooty and then thrashed him,” a police officer said.

A police team that later reached the spot learnt that the injured individual was taken to a nearby government hospital by the local residents.

The deceased, who was later identified as Pankaj Thakur, was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

“On the basis of inspection of the scene of crime, local intelligence and scanning of CCTV footage, two alleged persons were identified,” said the police.

An initial probe into the matter revealed that the deceased was kicked and punched by the accused.

20230423-193006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP: Police officials jump into river to save woman but fail

    Jaipur Mayor sets example, works till few hours before delivery

    Man receives message on replacing Tricolour with Khalistani flag

    LOC issued against ABG Shipyard, Directors in Rs 22,842 cr loan...