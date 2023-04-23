INDIA

Man beaten to death in Delhi’s Shadipur

NewsWire
0
0

A 39-year-old man was beaten to death by two persons in Delhi’s Shadipur area, police said on Sunday.

The official said that they got a PCR call of the incident at around 11.30 p.m on Saturday night.

The caller said that a man was lying on the street in injured condition.

A police team reached at the spot and learnt that the injured was taken to a nearby government hospital by locals.

The victim, who was later identified as Pankaj Thakur, was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

“On the basis of inspection of scene of crime, local intelligence and scanning of CCTV footage two alleged persons were identified,” said the police.

Initial probe into the matter revealed that the deceased was kicked and punched by the accused.

“More details will be ascertained from the accused once they are apprehended,” said the police.

20230423-111401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Progress in preventing sewage, trade effluents into Ganga not on expected...

    Built from 20 million-year-old rocks, fossil museum in Kasauli pre-launched

    In the month of heat wave, heavy rainfall in many places

    Delhi LG flags financial irregularities in AAP government