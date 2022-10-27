A 32-year-old man was beaten to death by the family of a girl, whom he had allegedly molested, in Faridabad, police said on Thursday.

While three men have been arrested in connection with the murder, a manhunt has been launched to nab the remaining accused.

According to a senior police official, at around 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday, when the now-deceased Mohit Yadav was sitting in a car along with his friend Naveen– both involved in molesting the girl–, around 10 to 11 people came and attacked them with iron rods, sticks and axe.

Yadav was also wanted in a murder case that took place in Kheripul area in April and had reportedly harassed the other women of the girl’s family.

In a complaint, Yadav’s wife Deepika stated that when she along with her brother-in-law Bharat reached the spot, she saw the people thrashing Yadav and Naveen.

They rushed them to hospital where Yadav was declared brought dead while Naveen is undergoing treatment.

The accused identified as Mukesh, his brother-in-law Ajay and his son Karan, all residents of Riwajpur village have been arrested and are being interrogated, said an official.

“A case has been registered under sections 302 (murder), 148 (riots ), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), and 427 (causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code at Bhupani police station against more than ten accused and further investigation is going on,” said the senior police official.

