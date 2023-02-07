A 56-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of three to four people after an altercation in Gurugram’s busy Sadar Bazar area.

However, the police are yet to make any arrests in connection with the case.

CCTV footage of the incident went viral in which few people can be seen beating the victim.

The matter came to light on Tuesday, when police received information from a hospital that a man, identified as Mool Chand Verma, had been brought dead to the hospital.

Following this, police reached the hospital and met the relatives of the deceased. A probe has been launched into the matter.

The deceased’s brother Kiran Pal told the police that his brother was returning home from his office on Monday evening.

“When my brother reached Sadar Bazar, a tempo was parked in the middle of the road and when he asked the tempo driver to move it, the tempo driver along with a shop owner attacked him and beat him mercilessly which led to his death in the hospital,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, the police said they have registered a murder case against the tempo driver and had called the shop owner for questioning.

