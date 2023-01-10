INDIA

Man beaten to death with hammer in Delhi

NewsWire
A 46 year-old man was beaten to death with a hammer in Delhis Govindpuri area, police said, adding the accused has been apprehended.

According to a senior police official, at about 7.15 p.m. on Monday, a call was received about a man being beaten in the Tughlakabad extension area following which an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) was dispatched.

“When the police team reached the spot, they found that the injured had been shifted to Mazidia Hospital. Thereafter the police team reached the hospital and collected the medico-legal case (MLC) of Md Ayub who was declared brought dead,” said the official.

“On enquiry, it was revealed that Ayub was assaulted by Shahil with a hammer causing head injury. Accordingly a case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC was registered at the Govindpuri police station.”

The body has been shifted to the AIIMS mortuary for post-mortem.

“The accused Shahil has been apprehended. Further investigation is in progress,” the official added.

20230110-114802

