An unidentified man, aged around 30, who was found in an unconscious state with multiple injury marks on the body in north Delhi’s Sindhora Kalan area has succumbed to the wounds, the police said on Friday.

According to the police, there were various injury marks on the face and head of the man, while some bricks with blood stains were also found on the spot.

Police suspect that he was beaten by a group of men.

According to Sagar Singh Kalsi, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), on Friday, at around 8.35 a.m., an information was received at Sarai Rohilla police station about an unconscious person having injury on his head lying near Sindhora Kalan.

“A police team reached the spot, where an unconscious person was lying on the pavement. He was immediately shifted to Deep Chand Bandhu hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment,” said the official.

“The body of the deceased has been preserved in Subzi Mandi Mortuary. The scene of crime was inspected by the Crime team and exhibits were taken into police possession. Efforts are being made to identify the deceased and an FIR under section 302 IPC has been registered,” said the official.

Police teams are also scanning CCTV cameras in the area to ascertain the sequence of crime and to identify the culprits.

