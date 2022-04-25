A 30-year-old man was bludgeoned to death by his coworker in the national capital over money related issues, the police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Aalam, was arrested while he was trying to flee from the city.

Furnishing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police Brijender Kumar Yadav said a call was received at 10.27 a.m. on Sunday stating that a man was lying dead at Krishna Vatika, Street No 8, Bhatta road, Swarup Nagar.

The police immediately rushed to the spot and found the body with injuries on his face and head and was only identified as Rakesh.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and began enquiring the matter.

Preliminary findings revealed that the deceased was last seen with Aalam while both were arguing on money related matters as per the statement of one complainant.

The suspect was nowhere to be found. It was difficult to trace Aalam as he did not have a mobile phone.

So therefore a constant vigil was made in railway stations, bus stands, metro stations as the accused was a vagabond and could flee to his native place in Bihar’s Siwan district.

Acting on an information, which was received from the tent owners and workers, a raid was conducted at the Badli Metro Station where the alleged accused was found, trying to leave the Delhi after committing the murder.

“He was apprehended from the spot,” DCP Yadav said.

On interrogation, it was revealed that on the fateful night both the victim and the perpetrator were consuming liquor and had an argument over money related matters which soon turned violent.

Aalam then picked an iron pipe and rapidly struck Rakesh on his face and head and thereafter left the place.

The police have recovered the weapon of offence.

