Man bludgeoned to death in Gurugram over old enmity

A 28-year-old man was allegedly bludgeoned to death with hammers and iron rods in a case of suspected old enmity, the police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Gyanender, a resident of Asavata village in Palwal.

According to the police, the victim had come from Palwal to a farmhouse in Lakhuwas village in Sohna with his friends on Wednesday, where around a dozen people surrounded him and started beating him with hammers and iron rods.

The victim ran towards the field to save his life, but the accused chased him and beat him brutally. The villagers somehow came to know about the incident and reached the spot, but by then the accused had fled.

The villagers took an injured Gyanendra to the hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The SHO of Sohna Sadar police station said preliminary investigation has revealed that Gyanendra was having an enmity with someone in Palwal.

“It is believed that some people did a recce of Gyanendra’s movements after which they carried out the attack on him,” the officer said.

It is also being said that one of the accused had gone to jail for conducting a recce of Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s movements.

“We are investing the case from all possible angles to ascertain the actual reason behind the incident. A murder case has been registered against a dozen accused persons on the complaint of the victim’s family members,” the SHO said.

