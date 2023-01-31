INDIALIFESTYLE

Man booked for beating dog to death

NewsWire
0
0

A 22-year-old man has been booked for brutally beating a dog with stick to death and dumping it in a drain.

The incident took place in Puranpur’s Sahukara locality when the dog had entered the house of the accused, Vishal Kumar, apparently in search of food.

According to local residents, the dog gave birth to five puppies a month ago, and was adopted by the family of the accused. They provided shelter and food to the dogs during the harsh winters.

Social activist Pradeep Verma, in his complaint, stated that after beating the dog, the accused dragged it up to around 200 metres and threw it in a drain near the railway station.

Verma along with his colleagues rushed to the spot and took the dog to the veterinary hospital but the vet declared it dead.

The autopsy report showed multiple haemorrhages and fractures.

Puranpur Kotwali police station SHO, Ashok Pal said that the accused was booked under IPC section 428 (committing mischief by killing, poisoning or maiming any animal).

He is yet to be arrested, the SHO added.

20230131-140002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Over 1L villages across India declared ODF plus

    I-T raids 2 business firms in Maharashtra, Rs 56 cr cash...

    3 terrorists, cop killed in gunfight in J&K’s Baramulla

    K’taka police arrests three in RTI activist murder case