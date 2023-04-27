INDIA

Man booked for ‘cheating’ TN CM after claiming to be captain of Indian cricket team with disablities

The Tamil Nadu Police have registered a case against a person, who cheated Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his son, Minister for Sports & Youth Affairs Udhayanidhi Stalin, by claiming to be the captain of the Indian cricket team for persons with Disabilities.

The wheelchair bound person, Vinoth Babu met the Chief Minister and later Udhayanidhi Stalin and claimed that he was the captain of the Indian cricket team for persons with disabilities. He also got his pictures clicked with the Chief Minister and Sports minister with a fake trophy.

He had claimed that his team had won the world tournament for disabled hosted in Pakistan. The photograph of Vinoth Babu with the Chief Minister and Udhayanidhi Stalin went viral and led the original Indian team members to sound an alert.

Following an investigation, the Ramanathapuram police registered an FIR against Vinoth Babu under Sections 416, 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Wednesday.

Police said that he had taken money from several persons claiming that he was the captain. The police on verification found that he has never been abroad.

