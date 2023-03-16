INDIA

Man booked for faking appointment letter

Lucknow’s Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO), Arvind Kumar Verma has lodged a case of fraud against a man who attempted to secure a job in Animal Husbandry Corporation by faking the signature of the chief development officer (CDO).

In his complaint lodged at the Ghazipur police station, Verma said that he is presently posted at Vikas Bhawan in Sarvodaya Nagar locality in Indiranagar. He said that his office received a letter of appointment for one Raj Kumar Anil of Shahjahanpur, dated February 15.

“The appointment was done against an advertisement published a few months back. The appointment letter was sent to CDO, who said that she did not sign any appointment letter and her signature in the letter was fake,” the complainant said.

SHO, Ghazipur, Sunil Kumar Singh, said that an FIR has been registered and a probe is underway.

