A man has been booked for allegedly killing a snake in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat, police said on Tuesday.

An FIR was lodged on a complaint by a forest guard in connection with the incident that took place in Shabga village in Chhaprauli area.

The accused, Swaleen, is on the run, the police said.

According to a police spokesman, the incident took place on Sunday night and the forest department received information about it on Monday.

A snake came out of the house of a villager, Ram Sharan, and Swaleen came there and killed it, according to villagers.

The FIR was registered under the Wildlife Protection Act against Swaleen for allegedly killing the snake, Divisional Forest Officer Hemant Kumar Seth said.

Reports said that the snake was apparently crushed under a heavy object.

A post-mortem examination will ascertain the exact cause of death, Seth said.

20230110-135802