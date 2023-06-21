INDIA

Man booked for murder after shooting self in UP’s Pilibhit

NewsWire
0
0

A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district who committed suicide after killing an 18-year-old girl who rejected his proposal, has been booked for murder, police said.

Ghungchai police station Station House Officer, Madan Mohan Chaturvedi, said, “The youth has been booked, after his death, under IPC section 302 (murder) and section 25 of the Arms Act following a written complaint filed by victim’s brother Anil Verma.”

The two bodies have been sent for autopsy.

According to reports, a 20-year-old youth, Manjeet Yadav, accosted Archana Varma who was accompanied by her friend. He shot her from point blank range in the chest, killing her on the spot.

Immediately after, he shot himself in the head and died on the spot.

Puranpur Circle Circle Officer, Sunil Dutt, confirmed the incident and said further investigations were underway.

20230622-043801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ayushmann: On poetry day, I urge everyone to pour their hearts...

    ‘Bigg Boss 16’: A galaxy of stars to descend upon weekend...

    Google receives record 137,657 user complaints in India in July

    Congress to hold press conference across nation on Wednesday