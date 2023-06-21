A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district who committed suicide after killing an 18-year-old girl who rejected his proposal, has been booked for murder, police said.

Ghungchai police station Station House Officer, Madan Mohan Chaturvedi, said, “The youth has been booked, after his death, under IPC section 302 (murder) and section 25 of the Arms Act following a written complaint filed by victim’s brother Anil Verma.”

The two bodies have been sent for autopsy.

According to reports, a 20-year-old youth, Manjeet Yadav, accosted Archana Varma who was accompanied by her friend. He shot her from point blank range in the chest, killing her on the spot.

Immediately after, he shot himself in the head and died on the spot.

Puranpur Circle Circle Officer, Sunil Dutt, confirmed the incident and said further investigations were underway.

20230622-043801