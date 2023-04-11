INDIA

Man booked for posting wife’s morphed pictures on social media in UP

NewsWire
0
0

A man has been booked for posting obscene pictures of his wife on social media, after she allegedly refused to compromise with him in a dowry case.

The incident was reported from Tirwa Kotwali police station area of Kannauj district.

Police have initiated investigations after the woman filed a complaint.

The woman was married to the accused on November 25, 2020. She alleged that soon after the marriage, her in-laws started demanding Rs 2 lakh and a gold chain.

She was thrown out of the house on December 24, 2021 and on March 18, 2022, an FIR was lodged against seven persons, including her husband.

She said when she refused to withdraw complaint, her husband morphed her photographs and posted them on social media.

20230411-090202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Santhanam begins dubbing for ‘Gulu Gulu’

    How Pakistan’s Kashmir obsession is obstructing flow of Indian humanitarian supplies...

    UP BJP MLA dies of heart attack while travelling by car

    Sonia Gandhi reaches out to Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee over Prez...