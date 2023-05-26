INDIALIFESTYLE

Man booked for raping minor girl in Goa

A 28-year-old man has been booked by Goa police for allegedly raping a minor girl and impreganting her in South Goa district.

Police told IANS that the mother of the victim has filed a complaint stating that the accused person raped her daughter, because of which, she became pregnant.

The accused individual is identified as Rahul Chandra from West Bengal. “He is working in Goa. But presently he is absconding. We are looking out for him,” police said.

Police informed that the accused person and victim were friends for the last two years.

“They have known each other for the last two years. After the medical examination of the victim, doctors have told that she has been pregnant for the last four months,” police said.

