An FIR has been registered against a man here for allegedly threatening to kill Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and media coordinator of Uttar Pradesh Congress committee Lallan Kumar.

The case was registered under IPC sections 504 (insult), 506 (threat), and under the relevant sections of the SC/ST Act at Chinhat police station in Lucknow.

As per the FIR, Lallan Kumar got a threat call from a man who identified himself as Manoj Kumar Rai of Gorakhpur.

“The man threatened to kill me. He also hurled casteist abuses and said he will kill or shoot us Dalits. He also threatened to kill Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The man has given threat calls even before,” Lallan Kumar alleged in the FIR.

Further probe into the matter is underway, the police said.

