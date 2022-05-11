Delhi Police on Wednesday took preventive action against a 48-year-old man who was found provoking the crowd against one specific community in Jahangirpuri, which recently witnessed communal violence.

The accused has been identified as Shiv Kumar, a resident of Jahangirpuri in northwest Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Usha Rangnani, said a PCR call was received at 6.15 a.m. on Wednesday at the Mahendra Park police station, in which the caller, Shiv Kumar, reported shattering of window panes of vehicles by some Muslim boys.

Sensing the sensitivity of the situation, the police rushed to the spot, where they found a crowd gathered around two cars with their rear windscreens shattered.

“Shiv Kumar was found targeting one specific community without verification of facts, and trying to give a religious tone to the incident, provoking the crowd gathered there,” Rangani said.

CCTV footage showed three minor boys (all non-Muslims) shattering the windscreens, and action under the relevant section of the IPC has been initiated against them.

“In view of the sensitive situation owing to the recent incident in Jahangirpuri and the boisterous behaviour of the caller which could have affected peace and tranquility in the area, preventive action under Section 107/151 of CrPC has been initiated against Shiv Kumar,” the officer said.

20220511-231203