INDIA

Man booked for trying to provoke crowd in Jahangirpuri

NewsWire
0
6

Delhi Police on Wednesday took preventive action against a 48-year-old man who was found provoking the crowd against one specific community in Jahangirpuri, which recently witnessed communal violence.

The accused has been identified as Shiv Kumar, a resident of Jahangirpuri in northwest Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Usha Rangnani, said a PCR call was received at 6.15 a.m. on Wednesday at the Mahendra Park police station, in which the caller, Shiv Kumar, reported shattering of window panes of vehicles by some Muslim boys.

Sensing the sensitivity of the situation, the police rushed to the spot, where they found a crowd gathered around two cars with their rear windscreens shattered.

“Shiv Kumar was found targeting one specific community without verification of facts, and trying to give a religious tone to the incident, provoking the crowd gathered there,” Rangani said.

CCTV footage showed three minor boys (all non-Muslims) shattering the windscreens, and action under the relevant section of the IPC has been initiated against them.

“In view of the sensitive situation owing to the recent incident in Jahangirpuri and the boisterous behaviour of the caller which could have affected peace and tranquility in the area, preventive action under Section 107/151 of CrPC has been initiated against Shiv Kumar,” the officer said.

20220511-231203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India reports 81,466 new Covid cases, 469 deaths

    India to play five-match T20I series vs South Africa from June...

    India bought Pegasus spyware from Israel in 2017 as part of...

    Write class 10 exams without any fear – K’taka CM Bommai...