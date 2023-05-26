INDIA

Man booked for trying to send opium to US via courier

The police in Gurugram have registered an FIR against a man from Punjab for allegedly trying to send opium to a person in the US by hiding the contraband in two packets in Chyawanprash jars, an official said on Friday.

On developing suspicion while scanning the package, the courier company employees called the team of the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB).

When the package was opened, 422 gm and 420 gm of opium in two packets were found inside two boxes of Chyawanprash.

On checking the details of the parcel, it was found that Lakhbir Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran in Punjab, had sent this parcel, which was to be further sent to one Surender Singh in the US.

Based on a complaint by ASI Mahender Singh of HSNCB, an FIR was registered against the sender of the package, Lakhbir Singh, under section 18 (c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act at Udyog Vihar police station on Thursday.

According to ASI Mahender Singh, on Thursday, Virender Singh, the security investigation officer of a courier company based in Udyog Vihar informed the bureau about a suspicious parcel.

“Both the packets were seized, which contained 422 gm and 420 gm of opium,” ASI Singh said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under Section 18 (c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

“We have seized the contraband and are collecting the details of the accused who had booked the parcel,” Inspector Anil Kumar of Udyog Vihar police station told IANS.

