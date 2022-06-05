INDIA

Man booked in TN for sodomizing dog

Police in Tamil Nadu’s Salem district have charged a 30-year-old man for sodomizing a street dog after sedating it.

The accused, Durai from Chinnatirupathi, is currently absconding.

The police has registered a case after receiving a complaint from animal activist, L. Vidyalakshmi about the incident in Kannakurichi.

While speaking to mediapersons, Vidyalakshmi said that some locals had informed her after witnessing the act.

“When I reached there, the locals told me that the dog was unconscious after facing the ordeal and we took it to a local veterinary hospital and doctors told that the dog is in a critical condition.”

The animal rights activist also said that veterinarians at the hospital had confirmed that the person had given some sedative substance to the dog but is yet to ascertain its type.

Police, on receiving the complaint went to Durai’s house only to find that it was locked. When the police team went inside the house, women’s undergarments were spread on his bed.

Residents of the area said that women’s undergarments, which were left outside to dry, had gone missing.

