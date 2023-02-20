INDIA

A man has been booked under relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act after he eloped with a Dalit girl in Kanpur.

According to the Colonelganj police, the girl’s mother stated in her complaint that she and her elder daughter are private employees.

“Both had left their house for their work place on Friday morning. However, when the mother returned late in the evening, her 19-year-old daughter was not at home. Her neighbour told her that the girl gave him keys of the house and left with a local native Ranjha,” the police said.

The family members launched a frantic search, but in vain.

The girl’s mother thereafter went to Ranjha’s house and complained about him to his family members, however, on the contrary, they threatened her with dire consequences and hurled casteist abuses.

After waiting for two days, the girl’s mother lodged a complaint against Ranjha and his family members at the Colonelganj police station.

Station in-charge Ratnesh Kumar Singh said that action has been taken on the basis of the complaint of the girl’s mother.

A case under relevant sections of IPC, besides the SC/ST Act has been registered.

Raids are being conducted in search of the accused for the safe recovery of the girl, he said.

