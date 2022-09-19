In a shocking incident, a truck conductor was charred to death after the vehicle caught fire on the Pathankot-Jammu highway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, the police said on Monday.

The incident happened late Sunday evening.

Police said the helper of the truck coming to Jammu caught fire in Kathua district on the Pathankot-Jammu national highway.

“Fire tenders came to douse the flames, but the helper of the truck could not be saved.

“The identity of the helper is being ascertained,” police said.

