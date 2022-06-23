A man was charred to death after a major fire broke out at a shop in Pooth Kalan area of Rohini on Thursday afternoon.

According to the fire department, they got a call regarding the incident at around 4.44 p.m. Initially, four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Later six more were sent to the site.

The fire fighters which were pressed into service took an hour to bring the fire under control.

“We found a charred body. The fire was in the shop of the building which has two more floors. The cause of the fire is not yet known,” said the fire official.

The body was sent to the nearby government hospital for the postmortem.

Local police were informed to initiate further investigation.

20220623-184001