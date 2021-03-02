When a person’s Scooty was hit by another vehicle in Delhi’s Burari area and three men got down to thrash him, the man thought it to be a case of road rage.

However, later he realised that the cash kept in the dicky of his Scooty was missing. Two days later, the Delhi Police arrested the maternal uncle of the ‘victim’ as the main conspirator of the robbery which he planned in a way that it looked like a road rage. The arrested accused, who has been identified as Deepak, has been sent to police custody.

The complainant Shammi was intercepted near the Labour Chowk in Burari on February 26 by three men who rammed their vehicle into his Scooty. At that time, Shammi was carrying Rs 50,000 in the dicky of his Scooty. The trio deliberately hit his vehicle to confuse Shammi and also beat him up before escaping with the cash.

The police team conducted technical investigation in the vicinity of the crime scene to track the possible routes taken by the accused persons.

During investigation, it was revealed that all the three suspects were moving on a Scooty with a twisted number plate on it. The probe further revealed that one of the suspects, Deepak, was seen on a black motorcycle. Deepak is a relative of the victim,” said Anto Alphonse, DCP, North Delhi.

On sustained interrogation, Deepak disclosed that he gave specific information about the cash being carried by the victim to one of his friends, Neeraj, who is a resident of Nehru Vihar. As per his directions, Neeraj arrived with his associates on a Scooty.

“The Scooty used by them in the alleged offence has also been recovered from the house of Neeraj. Deepak has been arrested and he is in police custody. Search for the other accused, including Neeraj, is on,” the officer added.

–IANS

